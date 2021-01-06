It is safe to say that most citizens have not read the Constitution recently. Therefore most do not fully understand what is being planned by some of our legislators.

Every member of Congress takes an oath to obey and enforce the Constitution. President-elect Biden’s victory has been endorsed by every governor. Fifty lawsuits declaring fraud were thrown out of court.

In the face of all this, a dozen senators and some members of Congress are plotting to overthrow the decision and install President Trump for another term. To overthrow the decision of the electorate is to undermine the Constitution and our democracy.

The Trojan Horse was a bad idea. I think it better to be positive. We need to follow the guidance of the framers of the Constitution, and keep our republic.

Ray Mitchell, South Paris

« Previous

Next »