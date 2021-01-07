BRUNSWICK – Patricia Stevens of Lisbon Falls passed away Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 at Mid Coast Senior Health Center in Brunswick.

“Patsy” was the eldest of four children born to Jack and Virginia Heath Acor of Alamo, Tenn. in 1937. Patsy was a graduate of Alamo High School and went on to complete nurse’s training at Methodist Hospital in Memphis, Tenn.

While training to be a nurse, she met her husband, John L. Stevens of Westerly, R.I. The couple settled in Rhode Island in 1962 after John’s service in the United States Marine Corps in North Carolina. John and Patsy moved to Maine in 1971 where they raised their four children while Patsy worked as a registered nurse at the Lamp Nursing Home in Lisbon, and later at Mere Point Nursing Home in Brunswick.

Patsy was known for her southern accent, gracious hospitality, and was a friend and mother to all. She was a member of the Lisbon United Methodist Church and served on various committees.

Patsy and John frequently enjoyed family skiing and camping trips in the mountains of New Hampshire and Maine. They loved to travel, often to see dear relatives, and were able to do so well into retirement.

Patsy is predeceased by her husband John L. Stevens of 45 years; a sister, Joyce Acor, and is survived by her brother, Jack Acor of Cordova, Tenn., and sister, Virginia Mohundro of Alamo, Tenn.

She is survived by a son, John Michael Stevens and his wife, Linda of N. Kingstown, R.I., a daughter, Sherry Stevens Kessler and her husband David Kessler of Buxton, a son Robert and his wife Chris Stevens of Fort Mill, S.C., and a son James and his wife, Lonna Stevens of Clemmons, N.C. Patsy also leaves behind four grandchildren, Stephen and Joel Kessler, Chase Stevens, and Eliza Stevens; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The Family wishes to thank the compassionate caregivers at Mid Coast Senior Health Center and CHANS Hospice for the exceptional and meticulous care given to their mother during her last days.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, services are private. Arrangements are under the care of Crosman Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 40 Main St., Lisbon Falls, 353-4951.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Mid Coast Senior Health Center Activity Fund in gratitude for the attention she received as well as the wonderful friends she made there. Donations may also be made to the Lisbon United Methodist Church outreach fund in appreciation for the spiritual support and loyal friendship Patsy received there over the years.

