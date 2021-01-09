Shots were easy to come by for the Maine Nordiques on Saturday, but goals, they were much harder to earn.

Still, Cooper Swift’s overtime shot, the Nordiques’ third of the extra frame and 47th of the game, was good enough for Swift’s third goal of the season and the game-winner in a 2-1 victory over the Northeast Generals at Androscoggin Bank Colisee.

Northeast goalie Hugo Haas stopped 43 of 44 shots through regulation to give him 66 saves out of 68 shots faced in a five-period span starting with the second period of Friday’s game between the two teams. He had come in off the bench Friday before getting the start Saturday.

After lone goals were scored in each of the first two periods, Haas and Nordiques goalie Avery Sturtz both kept their respective nets clear in the third period (Haas 17 more saves, and four for Sturtz) to send the game between the two familiar foes to overtime.

Tyler Gaulin gave the Nordiques the initial lead, potting his seventh goal of the season less than six minutes into the opening period. Isaiah Fox and James Philpott recorded their eighth and ninth assists, respectively, on the goal.

Bobby Metz scored his second goal in as many nights to tie the game 1-1 early in the second period. Dylan Schuett notched his 11th assist of the year on the goal, and Aidan Curran his 16th.

Fox added another assist in the contest on Swift’s game-winner.

Haas finished with 45 saves, while Sturtz turned away 17 of 18 shots.

The Nordiques were 0 for 8 on the power play, while the Nordiques were scoreless in three opportunities.

The teams face off again Sunday at the Colisee, with a 12 p.m. start.

