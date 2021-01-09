AUBURN – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bob Bernier on Dec. 28, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Bob was born on Nov. 16, 1965 to parents, Ora and Edmond Bernier. He grew up in Auburn, graduating from Edward Little High School. Bob became a firefighter and EMT working for the South Portland Fire Department. His work was his passion and he took great pride in what he did, receiving many accolades for a job well done. He was known for his patience and care when helping the people he served.

Bob was a huge Boston sports fan from the minute he could walk and talk. He was a long-time Patriots season ticket holder who cherished taking friends and family to games.

Bob’s most important achievement was the birth of his children. He loved them dearly and treasured time spent with them.

Bob is survived by his children Kaitlin Mador, Leah Driesen and son Nicholas Bernier; his brothers, Joe Chagnon, Clearwater, Fla., Norman Chagnon and wife Normajean of Poland, Eugene and wife Susan of Neenah, Wis., Richard and wife Patsy of North Pole, Alaska and his sister, Pamela and partner Jack of New Gloucester. He is also survived by his dear friend, Debbie Bernier.

Bob’s passing leaves a huge hole in his family and he will truly be missed.

He was predeceased by his mother, Ora Lecompte, father Edmond Bernier; and many aunts, uncles; and cousins.

The family would like to express our sincere appreciation to the many doctors, nurses and hospice care workers who cared for Bob and assisted him with his treatment.

