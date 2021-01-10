OTISFIELD – Michel J. Tremblay, 73, of Otisfield, passed away on Jan. 7, 2021 at his home. He was born on June 14, 1947 in Lac Megantic, Canada to parents, Roch and Yvette (Hallie) Tremblay.He worked in construction, retiring from Timberland Drywall in 2014. Michel loved sports and was an avid Bruins fan. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps.Michel was predeceased by his father; and an infant brother.He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol; daughter, Michelle Josefson, adopted son, Ryan Tremblay; siblings, Louiselle Tremblay, Francis Tremblay, Harold Tremblay, and Renald Tremblay, all from Canada; his mother, Yvette, also from Canada; his grandson, William Allen and his girlfriend Becca, his granddaughter, Nataliah; a special niece, Stephanie Somerville; and his faithful canine companion, Bambi.A private memorial will be held in Canada at a later date.Condolences may be expressed at http://www.funeralalternatives.net. Donations may be made in his memory to theMarket Square Memory Care Unit,3 Market Square,South Paris ME 04271