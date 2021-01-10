If you can identify where this photo was taken, contact us at [email protected] or call 689-2896 and leave a voicemail with your answer, your name, town, and phone number. Correct entries will be put into a drawing for a $20 gift card, courtesy of Hannaford Supermarkets. Find the Mystery Photo online at https://www.sunjournal.com/tag/mystery-photo/

We only had a few correct answers for last week’s mystery photo of the mural on the back wall of the Lewiston Pawn Shop in the Canal Street Alley. The building was once the S.B.S. Lithuanian Hall. The St. Bartholomew Society constructed the building as a Lithuanian cultural and social center. Our winner, Jean Roy, of Lewiston, often walks around the city with friends for exercise as well as to see new sights. She said she was encouraged to enter the contest by a friend who told Roy she never would have known where this picture was taken if Roy had not led them by it on a walk a week before.

filed under: