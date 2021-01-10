Androscoggin County

• Jozef Frechette, 23, of Lewiston, arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of intoxication, 6:03 p.m. Saturday, on Sawyer Road in Greene.

Lewiston

• Mustaf Abdille, 34, of Lewiston, arrested on charges of criminal trespassing and violating conditions of release, 12:29 a.m. Sunday, at the Big Apple.

• Charles Pettis, 56, of Portland, arrested on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, on Canal Street.

« Previous

filed under: