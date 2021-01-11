New doughnuts, newly located doughnuts, a dining mystery — it’s an all-eats Buzz.

First up: The Maine potato doughnuts have landed.

The Holy Donut launched on Monday with a soft opening at 848 Minot Ave., on the corner of Minot Avenue and Hotel Road, in Auburn.

The southern Maine chain has locations in Portland and Scarborough and announced it was coming to Auburn last fall.

Ryan Howe, director of business operations, said the unannounced kick-off was intended to give staff time to get comfortable. The official opening is planned for Tuesday.

The new location will be open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. with, for now, drive-thru service only.

“We are so excited to be opening in the Auburn area,” Howe said. “Everyone has been so great, so welcoming. We can’t wait to share these great vibes, delicious doughnuts and coffee with everybody.”

New Dunkin’

The Dunkin’ Donuts planned for 420 Main St. in Lewiston received a building permit for the $1.3 million project in late December and is now getting it underway.

The new Dunkin’ will replace the current location at 319 Main St. and will feature two drive-thru lanes and a portico for outdoor dining, according to plans filed with the city.

Franchise owner Norm Boulay Jr. said Monday that he’s hoping to open at 420 Main St. sometime between late June and mid-July and that the current location will stay open until then.

“No ideas on what will be there next,” he said.

New restaurant for Knox Street?

Another permit Lewiston issued late last month: a $145,500 project turning a former storage building into a new restaurant at 101 Knox St.

City staff said the applicant is AJJ, LLC. Platz Associates is the architect.

Additional details weren’t immediately available Monday, so it’s a dining mystery for now.

