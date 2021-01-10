Androscoggin County

• Amanda York, 34, of Lewiston, on a charge of operating under the influence of an intoxicant, 10 p.m. Friday on Litchfield Road in Wales.

• Jennifer Morin, 36, of Greene, on charges of assault, criminal mischief and violating conditions of release, 11:14 p.m. Friday at 285 Sawyer Road in Greene.

• Jonathan Aday, 36, of Sabattus, on charges of unlawful trafficking in scheduled drugs, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 6:26 a.m. Saturday at 19 Riley Road in Sabattus.

• Rhiannon Welch, 43, of Sabattus, on a charge of unlawful trafficking of scheduled drugs, 5:30 a.m. Saturday at 19 Riley Road in Sabattus.

• Cynthia Kenyon, 59, of Livermore, on two counts of assault on an officer and failure to submit, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at 23 Cote Drive in Livermore.

Lewiston

• James Pelham, 49, of Auburn, on charges of violating conditions of release and disorderly conduct, 12:04 a.m. Saturday at 99 Chestnut St.

• Eric Lundin, 44, transient, on charges of criminal mischief and disorderly conduct, 1:40 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of College and Union streets.

• Michael Francis, 36, of Lewiston, on charges of violating conditions of release, domestic violence assault, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, and burglary, 5:20 a.m. Saturday on Blake Street.

