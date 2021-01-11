100 Years Ago: 1921

A church social was given at the Blaine Mansion, Augusta, Tuesday night, the first party of this kind to be held there. Gov. Milliken is a member of the Penney Memorial Baptist Church and of the Men’s Bible class. He issued a sweeping invitation for all the members and others who occasionally make the Penney Memorial their church home to gather in the mansion from 7 to 10 o’clock for “an old-fashioned church social.”

50 Years Ago: 1971

The Lewiston and Auburn Cosmetologists Association — is meeting next Tuesday evening. The meeting called for 7:30 pm will be held at Mr. .Bernard’s School on Birch Street, Lewiston, and will present as a speaker, Miss Claudette Landry, a representative of the New England Telephone Company. Miss Landry will show a film, and conduct a question and answer period on the proper procedures of phone use In business. Hostesses for the social hour, which will follow, are Florence Vachon, Dorothy Turcotte and Georgette Caux.

25 Years Ago: 1996

Hillary Rodham Clinton says when the working day is done. the first family retires to its quarters and lets their hair down like everyone else. “That’s when the sweatpants and the jeans come on and the card games start and the yelling at the football games and basketball games on TV,” the First lady said in an interview with The Nashville Network. “There’s something about this house and certainly the position that is so intimidating. that when people look at the White House, they think, those folks who live there must be living so differently from us,” she said. “But in the privacy of our own quarters and with our family and our friends, we try to be just as normal as we used to be. … it’s so important to remain who you were before you got here.“

