The photographs of Lindsay White are on display through February in the Woman’s Hospital Association Rotating Art Gallery at Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

White is a registered nurse who works on the special delivery unit at Central Maine Medical Center. When she isn’t working with new parents welcoming their children into the world, she is the proud mother of two daughters ages 8 and 12. In spite of her busy schedule, she spends time with her camera whenever she can. The subjects of her work vary but she enjoys focusing on the beauty of Maine whether it’s an Atlantic puffin off the coast, the Milky Way galaxy visible from a quiet road in Hebron or a snowflake in her yard.

The works on display may be purchased through the WHA Gift Shop located adjacent to the main lobby at Central Maine Medical Center. As a result of the hospital safety precautions due to the pandemic, the art gallery is only available for viewing to staff, patients, and their designated visitors at this time. A percentage of sale proceeds benefits patients of CMMC.

