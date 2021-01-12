GREENE – Orland “Bub” Field Jr. passed away at his home in Greene on Saturday, Dec.

26, 2020. He was born on August 7, 1940 to Orland and Hazel Field. Bub went to Lewiston High School and graduated in 1958. He went to Bliss Business School and graduated in 1960. He went into the army for two years and after did odd jobs for different people.

Orland was predeceased by his parents; a sister, Betty Bubier. He is survived by his two sisters, Donna Smiley and Sue Christensen of Auburn.

Orland will be missed by his family and two special friends, Dennis Green and Lynn Barry who were always there to help.

There will be no services at his request. Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net.

