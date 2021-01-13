SABATTUS — A 2-year old girl was recovering at a hospital Wednesday after she was bitten by a dog at her home.

Police were called at about 1 a.m. after it was reported that the girl had been bitten in the face.

“It was ultimately determined the child got in between the dog, a 1½-year-old pit bull terrier named ‘Rev,’ and a toy he was playing with,” according to a Sabattus police press release. “Without warning or other provocation, Rev bit the girl on the left side of her face resulting in a severe wound to her cheek.”

The girl was taken by ambulance to the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital in Portland where she underwent surgery to repair the injury to her face, police said.

The girl remained at the hospital later Wednesday, accompanied by her mother.

Police said Animal Control Humane Officer Jeff Cooper later responded to the home. Rev was placed on a quarantine pending Cooper’s investigation, which was continuing.

