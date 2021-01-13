JAY — Town officials will hold a workshop at 5 p.m. Tuesday with the Budget Committee, department heads and town manager to begin reviewing the proposed $5.28 million municipal budget. It will be held at the Spruce Elementary School gymnasium.

Nomination papers will also become available Tuesday for three selectpersons. There are two seats for three-year terms and one seat for a one-year term. The three-year seats are held by Terry Bergeron and Tom Goding; the one-year seat is vacant following the resignation of Judy Diaz last year.

Two seats on the Regional School Unit 73 board of directors are also available. They are held by Michael Morrell and Joel Pike.

One trustee position each is available for the North Jay Village Water District and the Jay Village Water District. Each is for three years. Nomination papers must be filed by March 1. Those seats are held by Roger Couture and George Merrill, respectively.

The town meeting budget referendum and election will be held April 27.

The budget proposal represents a spending plan for 2021-22, which is $12,800 or a 0.24% decrease from the current budget. After factoring in an estimated $2 million in revenue, the net budget represents a decrease of $7,274 or 0.22%.

The draft includes an $8,660 increase in the town government line, which in part reflects a part-time office worker going to full-time and adding janitorial work to her duties. Previously, an outside contractor was hired to do custodian work at the municipal building.

The Fire Rescue Department budget proposed at $264,100 is up $23,180 with most of the increase due to adding $20,800 for an on-call program to ensure two firefighters are available during the daytime hours on weekdays. There is also an increase of 15 cents an hour to base pay attributed to an increase in the minimum wage on Jan. 1.

Other increases include $21,370 for curbside collection of trash and recyclables, and $25,240 in the Public Works Department budget. The latter is partly due to benefits. Decreases in the proposal include $36,115 for debt service and $46,075 for the Sewer Department.

The spending plan does not include the town’s share of the RSU 73 or Franklin County budgets.

