AUGUSTA — The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry’s (DACF) 80th annual Maine Agricultural Trades Show (ATS) is scheduled for Tuesday to Saturday, Jan. 19 to 23. The five-day all-online ATS features a mixture of agricultural and forestry presentations, discussion and networking opportunities.

Registration is encouraged but not required. All events are free and open to the public. All programming will be live-streamed on the Whova Event App and the DACF’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Attendees who register can view the full program and the exhibitions, plus gain exclusive access to offers from ATS exhibitors, including producer associations, membership groups, boards and commissions.

After the event, all programming will be viewable on the Whova App, and the department’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

A tradition since 1941, the show is where the state’s agricultural community convenes to celebrate farming, network and plan for the coming season. DACF anticipates returning to an in-person format in 2022. Learn more on the Bureau of Agriculture, Food and Rural Resources webpages.

