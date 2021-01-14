FARMINGTON – Janette Alice Walker Savage, 84, of Farmington, died Monday afternoon at the Woodlands Assisted Living Center in Farmington. She was born in Industry, Feb. 11, 1936, a daughter of Merrill W. and Elsie Dill Walker.

She was a graduate of Farmington High School. She worked for many years at the First National Bank in Farmington.

She is survived by her husband, Martin Savage of Farmington; nieces, Cheryl Bunker and her husband Stephan of Farmington, Cindy Walker and her partner Richard Libby of Brunswick, Penny Hamel of Topsham, and Carla Walker and her partner Brian Hix of Topsham; nephew, Paul Robert Friend of Industry, niece Charlene Wray of Florida. She was predeceased by her sister Julia Walker, who passed Dec. 26, 2018, brother Reginald Walker and his wife Jean, brother Maurice, sister Sylvia Friend; and nephew Merle Walker.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Farmington.

Memories may be shared in her Book of Memories at http://www.wilesrc.com.

Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to the charity of one’s choice