MARANACOOK/WINTHROP
Coach: Ronn Gifford (17th year), assistant coach John Whitney
Conference: KVAC; Class: A
Last year’s results: Boys: Fourth at KVACs and Class B state championship. Girls: Second at KVACs and Class B state champions.
Returning athletes: Boys: Michael Tamborini, Andrew Dupuy, Sam McKee, Dylan McGarr, Eben Michaud; Girls: Lexi Delisle, Kaite Sechrist, Anna Erb, Ella Delisle, Meghan Mahoney, Ella Trefethan, Emily Harper.
Key losses: Boys: Robbie McKee, Corbin Howe, Collin McGarr, John McLaughlin; Girls: Katie Ide, Caroline Welch, Dana Reynolds, Vita Scott, Nina Gyorgy, Hannah Liscord.
Promising newcomers: Girls: Anna Laberge, Maggie Morrill, Anna Albert, Allie Thaller.
MT. ABRAM ROADRUNNERS
Coach: Leah Danala
Conference: MVC; Class: C
Last year’s results: Boys: Tenth at State Championships, second at MVCs. Girls: Ninth at states, fourth at MVCs.
Returning athletes: Boys: Juniors — Ian Allen; Sophomores — Tre Pease, Aden Richards, Sullivan Butler, Damien Thurlow, Frank Provencher. Girls: Senior — Alice MacKay; Sophomores — Lily Day, Willow Norton.
Promising newcomers: Nick Rush.
MT. BLUE COUGARS
Coach: Mark Cyr (37th year)
Conference: KVAC; Class: B
Last year’s results: Boys: Fourth in KVAC Conference and were Class B State Champions. Girls: Second in KVAC Conference and were Class B State Champions.
Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Jack Kearing, Xander Gurney, Josh Smith; Juniors —Ashton Beaudoin, Sam Goodspeed. Girls: Juniors — Sadie McDonough, Kloe Dean; Sophomore — Vivian Cormier.
Key losses: Boys: Eli Yeaton, Nate Rackliff; Girls: Taylor Gordon, Cassidy Strunk, Mazie Gordon.
Promising newcomers: Boys: Trent Beaudoin, Jackson Hardy; Girls: Katie Yeaton, Abbey Goodspeed.
RANGELEY LAKERS
Coach: Jeff Hawsley
Conference: MVC; Class: C
Last year’s results: Girls: MVC champions.
Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Nate Bliss; Sophomores — Charlie Pye, Tucker MacFawn. Girls: Senior — Autumn Williams; Juniors — Bristol Quimby, Emma Rae MacFawn, Mya Laliberte; Sophomores — Amelia Stokes, Jaszyn Haley; Freshmen — Breezy Quimby, Averie Flewelling.
SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX
Coach: Leah Danala (first year)
Conference: MVC; Class: B
Last year’s results: Boys: 11th at State championships and first at MVCs; Girls: Fifth at state championships and second at MVCs.
Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Jack Gilbert, Carter Mitchell; Junior — Matt Fenlason.
Promising newcomers: Girls: Hannah Coates.
