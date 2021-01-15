MARANACOOK/WINTHROP

Coach: Ronn Gifford (17th year), assistant coach John Whitney

Conference: KVAC; Class: A

Last year’s results: Boys: Fourth at KVACs and Class B state championship. Girls: Second at KVACs and Class B state champions.

Returning athletes: Boys: Michael Tamborini, Andrew Dupuy, Sam McKee, Dylan McGarr, Eben Michaud; Girls: Lexi Delisle, Kaite Sechrist, Anna Erb, Ella Delisle, Meghan Mahoney, Ella Trefethan, Emily Harper.

Key losses: Boys: Robbie McKee, Corbin Howe, Collin McGarr, John McLaughlin; Girls: Katie Ide, Caroline Welch, Dana Reynolds, Vita Scott, Nina Gyorgy, Hannah Liscord.

Promising newcomers: Girls: Anna Laberge, Maggie Morrill, Anna Albert, Allie Thaller.

MT. ABRAM ROADRUNNERS

Coach: Leah Danala

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: Boys: Tenth at State Championships, second at MVCs. Girls: Ninth at states, fourth at MVCs.

Returning athletes: Boys: Juniors — Ian Allen; Sophomores — Tre Pease, Aden Richards, Sullivan Butler, Damien Thurlow, Frank Provencher. Girls: Senior — Alice MacKay; Sophomores  — Lily Day, Willow Norton.

Promising newcomers: Nick Rush.

MT. BLUE COUGARS

Coach: Mark Cyr (37th year)

Conference: KVAC; Class: B

Last year’s results: Boys: Fourth in KVAC Conference and were Class B State Champions. Girls: Second in KVAC Conference and were Class B State Champions.

Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Jack Kearing, Xander Gurney, Josh Smith; Juniors —Ashton Beaudoin, Sam Goodspeed. Girls: Juniors — Sadie McDonough, Kloe Dean; Sophomore — Vivian Cormier.

Key losses: Boys: Eli Yeaton, Nate Rackliff; Girls: Taylor Gordon, Cassidy Strunk, Mazie Gordon.

Promising newcomers: Boys: Trent Beaudoin, Jackson Hardy; Girls: Katie Yeaton, Abbey Goodspeed.

RANGELEY LAKERS

Coach: Jeff Hawsley

Conference: MVC; Class: C

Last year’s results: Girls: MVC champions.

Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Nate Bliss; Sophomores — Charlie Pye, Tucker MacFawn. Girls: Senior — Autumn Williams; Juniors — Bristol Quimby, Emma Rae MacFawn, Mya Laliberte; Sophomores — Amelia Stokes, Jaszyn Haley; Freshmen — Breezy Quimby, Averie Flewelling.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN PHOENIX

Coach: Leah Danala (first year)

Conference: MVC; Class: B

Last year’s results: Boys: 11th at State championships and first at MVCs; Girls: Fifth at state championships and second at MVCs.

Returning athletes: Boys: Seniors — Jack Gilbert, Carter Mitchell; Junior — Matt Fenlason.

Promising newcomers: Girls: Hannah Coates.

