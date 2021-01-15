Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club to meet

DURHAM — The Tri-Town Penguins Snowmobile Club of Durham, Freeport and Pownal will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at the Durham Masonic Lodge, Route 136.

Masks and social distancing are required. New members are always welcome.

For more information, contact Duncan Daly at 207-865-6188/207-713-3116 or Mike Sikorski at 207-319-7587.

YWCA to host free virtual film, live discussion

LEWISTON — YWCA Central Maine will sponsor a free virtual film screening of the documentary short, “The Undocumented Lawyer,” with live Q&A. The screening will be available to all registrants to watch anytime online between Saturday, Jan. 23, to Friday, Jan. 29, by following watch.showandtell.film/watch/ywca-maine.

Registrants may join a live panel discussion of the film via Zoom at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, with Julia Brown, advocacy and outreach director, and Felix Hagenimana, asylum outreach attorney, both from the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project.

YWCA Central Maine is able to offer the screening free due to a business donation. Individual donations are welcome and can be given during time of registration. For more information, go to the YWCA Central Maine Facebook page.

For more information on upcoming events, giving or volunteer opportunities, visit ywcamaine.org.

Learn ‘Language of Compassion’ in virtual program

PORTLAND — A virtual presentation, “Language of Compassion,” will be offered by the Project Rachel team in the Diocese of Portland from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, via Lifesize video conferencing. All are welcome to register for the free event at portlanddiocese.org/content/diocesan-wide-language-compassion-presentation. Anyone under the age of 18 must watch with a trusted adult.

The presentation aims to help people become effective agents of compassion and to speak mercy, empathy and love to post-abortive men and women.

Through Project Rachel, the Diocese of Portland offers hope, understanding and healing to women and men whose lives have been affected by abortion. The ministry develops tools for parish leaders and hosts Rachel’s Vineyard retreat weekends twice a year for those suffering in their post-abortive lives.

For more information, contact the Office of Lifelong Faith Formation in the Diocese of Portland at 207-321-7885.

Wilton lodge to sponsor take-out supper

WILTON — A take-out/pick-up supper will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 23, at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Hall, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton. The menu will include lasagna, coleslaw, buttered garlic rolls and brownies. Cost for adults will be $9; under 12, $5.

The lodge will also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area for $10 a meal. Reservations for all meals should be received by 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. For reservations, call Alan Morison at 207-645-4366, Robert Lawrence at 207-778-2354 or Alvin McDonald at 207-645-2190.

After this supper, the lodge will revert to the regular date of the third Saturday of each month. Public notice of the suppers will be provided each month.

Sabattus Legion to sponsor curbside supper

SABATTUS —The Harry J. Conway Post 135, American Legion, will host a curbside bean supper from 4 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6. The meal will include two red hot dogs, coleslaw, beans, rolls and dessert for $8.

To place an order, call Tracey Rancourt at 207-375-3052.

Due to the pandemic the post has been unable to host monthly breakfasts. Funds are needed to continue the work of the legion, which provides help to service members, veterans, local schools and local sports clubs.

