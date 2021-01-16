As a Mainer who has spent countless hours volunteering my time to qualify the “No CMP Corridor” referendum for the ballot for a second year in a row, I am deeply offended by Central Maine Power’s latest ads against our volunteer effort, which are designed to instill fear and spread misinformation.

The Maine Constitution recognizes the right of Mainers to circulate petitions to qualify a question for a statewide vote, but this foreign-owned utility has done everything it can to prevent a vote on its unpopular New England Clean Energy Connect corridor project, because it means nearly $3 billion in profits for its Spanish shareholders.

Because of CMP’s greedy appetite for profits, in 2017 Maine was plagued with the most frequent and prolonged power outages in the country, and the company has been rated dead last for three years in a row for customer satisfaction. People should not be fooled by its propaganda.

Let’s keep it simple. Protect Maine and don’t get fooled by big money and foreign-owned companies, as well as elected and appointed officials who will not support our rights to a vote.

Dawn King, Lisbon