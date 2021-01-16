Lisa Montgomery died at our hands by execution this week. Driven mad by the cruel abuse she endured as a child, she lashed out in her own twisted sense of justice, and took a life as recompense for her own destroyed life.

Are Lisa Montgomery’s abusers not accomplices in her act of murder? Are we all not enablers of her execution? Does this act not further embed society in justifying murder?

I would rather fund life in prison, with the hope of some measure of healing for those immediately affected by the killing and beyond, than hire an executioner.

Abolish the death penalty.

Greg Boardman, Lewiston