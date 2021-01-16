100 Years Ago: 1921

No less than 176 different occupations open to women, are currently featured in “Careers for Women,” edited by Catherine Filene, director of the intercollegiate Vocational Guidance Association, and recently published by Houghton Mifflin Company. A few of the occupations unusual for women are public accounting, bank, publicity, dog raising. drug growing, architecture, wood carving, bond and security saleswomanships, visiting housekeeping, politics, genealogy, pharmacy, police work, foreign-trade research and statistician. Each section of the book is written by a woman successful in the occupation, by Irene Armes, general secretary of the YWCA. of Brocton, Mass., and and “The YWCA Worker,” by Abigail T. Hawkes, cultivation secretary of the personnel bureau of the YWCA National Board.

50 Years Ago: 1971

Motorists who still sport the special. Maine Sesquicentennial plate on the front of their cars may continue to do so until Mar.1st. Auburn police were asked today how much longer it would be okay so Lt. Rene Plourde checked with the Department of Motor Vehicles at Augusta. He was told the plates should be removed by Mar.1st., the day all vehicles in Maine must have the new plate tabs indicating that the vehicles have been re-registered.

25 Years Ago: 1996

“Look Good…Feel Better,” the American Cancer Society’s program for assisting women who are faced with appearance changes resulting from cancer treatment will be offered at Central Maine Medical Center Wednesday from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at CMMC’s Cynthia A. Rydholm Cancer Treatment Center. A volunteer from the National Cosmetology Association will teach a small group of women how to apply cosmetics specific to their individual needs. Hair and wig styling will also be discussed. Wigs are available through purchase or loan. Each participant will be given a complimentary bag of cosmetics made available through the Cosmetic, Toiletry and Fragrance Association Foundation.

The material used in Looking Back is produced exactly as it originally appeared although misspellings and errors may be corrected.

