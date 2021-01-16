SOUTH PARIS – Raymond T. Prada, 87, of Bethel, passed away on Tuesday Jan. 12, 2021, at Market Square Health Care Center. He was born on April 1, 1933 in Oak Bluff, Mass. to Raymond and Deolinda (Mello) Prada.

Raymond managed the A&P on Martha Vineyard and then went onto own the Bowman Store in Athens as well as Ledgewood Motel in Norway. He also was an avid fisherman and a model airplane enthusiast. He married Alita M. Prada on Sept 29, 1952

Raymond is survived by his granddaughter, Jessica Prada-Dunn and her husband James; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Dunn and Aden Dunn; step-grandson Darin Reed and his wife Sandra; and step great-grandchildren Christopher and Noel; his sister Judy Counsell; and nieces Pam and Sharon Amaral. He was predeceased by his parents; wife Alita; his two sons, Alden Prada and Ronald Prada.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic all services are private and at the convenience of the family.

