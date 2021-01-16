VERONA ISLAND – Maureen (Martin) Moore, 90, was called home to the arms of her Lord and Savior in the early morning hours of Jan. 12, 2021. A daughter of Angus and Inza (McLaughlin) Martin, Maureen (‘Mo’, ‘Reenie’) was born in Wilton at the family home on March 14, 1930. Maureen was a working mother for most of her life both in and out of the home. Her life on the family farm undoubtedly helped instill in her a strong work ethic and determination of spirit that carried her throughout her life. From a young age, Maureen developed a love for animals and was particularly fond of cows. She liked telling stories of life on the farm and when she and her sister Merilyn would sometimes ride them. Maureen graduated from Wilton Academy in 1948 where she was Head Majorette and voted Most Popular and Winter Carnival Queen. Following graduation and while building her own family, Maureen worked raising chickens, in the shoe industry, at a paper mill, and in restaurants and was last employed at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital where she remained into her 70’s. Maureen loved her family and cherished the times they could all be together, especially at Thanksgiving each year when she worked tirelessly to prepare incredible meals. Maureen was not just a great cook, she was the best cook, and whenever her children or grandchildren came to visit, she always insisted on feeding them, often making something to eat from what she had on hand – and that included dessert! Everyone will miss her homemade breads, rolls, donuts, pies, cakes, meatballs, stuffing…. the list is endless. Maureen was an avid sports fan, and it brought her great joy to watch her children and grandchildren participate in them. While she enjoyed watching all New England sports teams and professional sports in general, she was a die-hard Red Sox fan and rarely missed a game. Maureen also enjoyed coffee with her sugar, Freedent gum (has to be the green package), and ID TV.Maureen is survived by her sons Kevin and wife Brenda of Oxford, Cecil of Oxford, Andy and partner Tisha Smith, Eric and wife Corinne, Morgan and wife Renee, all of Mechanic Falls; daughter, Kelly of Bucksport; sister Bonita Oakes of Newburgh; son-in-law John Ready of Verona Island; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings Vernon Martin, Russell Martin, Marcelyn Farnum, Merilyn Dunham; daughter Karen (Moore) Ready, son-in-law Rick St. Louis; granddaughter Kristin (Ready) Lessard; and infant great-grandsons Colton and Bronson Moore. Bye for now Mom, Ma, Gram, Grammy, Grammy Ma, Super Gram. The special relationships shared with each of us and the many life lessons we learned will help us get through this difficult time. Due to Covid restrictions, a private service for family only will be held at the Bucksport Bible Church in Bucksport where Maureen was a member. A larger celebration of life will be scheduled for later this year with a date and time to be announced. ‘Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.’ Psalm 116:15‘His lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant: Thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy lord.’ Matthew 25:21Arrangements are under the care of Mitchell-Tweedie Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Bucksport. Memories and condolences can be shared at mitchelltweedie-young.com. Donations may be made in Maureen’s memory to:Peace Ridge Sanctuary, Brooks, Maine or:Mary Dow Center for Breast Cancer Care, Ellsworth, Maine

