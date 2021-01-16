SKOWHEGAN – Ernest “Bill” Washburn, 68, a loving, good-natured, son, father, grandfather, husband, brother, uncle and friend, passed away Jan. 13, 2021 at Maine Medical Center in Portand, Maine.

He was born May 9, 1952 in Skowhegan, Maine, the oldest son of Albert “Pete” Washburn and Elaine (Lemieux) Washburn. He attended Skowhegan Area High School where he played football and fell in love with the love of his wife, Janet (Harlow) Washburn.

On June 20, 1970, Bill married his high school sweetheart. He was employed in multiple construction trades before ending his career at the Skowhegan Highway Department. He was a lifelong member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, a Skowhegan Firefighter, a Skowhegan Baseball Coach and a member of many ATV clubs in Central Maine. He enjoyed fishing, camping, motorcycling, dancing, creating model cars, playing darts and cribbage, and spending time with his family and friends.

Bill survived by his son Derek Washburn and his wife Heather of Canaan; his grandchildren, Alexis Washburn and Hunter Washburn both of Canaan; his father Albert “Pete Washburn of Skowhegan; his siblings, Trudy Perkins, Cathy Meader, Michael Washubrn and Paula Washburn, all of Skowhegan; as well as many nieces, nephews, and his long-time companion, Tina Mathieu.

Bill was predeceased by his sons, Scott Washburn and Ernest “Skip” Washburn Jr.; his mother, Elaine (Lemieux) Washburn; and his wife, Janet (Harlow) Washburn.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Dialysis Clinic, Inc. in Skowhegan for their considerate, gentle care of Bill.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the spring at a later date to be announced.

Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at – http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

