NIAGRA FALLS, ONTARIO CANADA – Terry (Taglienti) Monaghan, 72, formerly of Jay, Maine, passed away, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. She was born Dec. 15, 1948 in Bangor, the daughter of John Taglienti, Jr. and Rose (Mazzei) Taglienti.

She was a 1967 graduate of Jay High School and continued her education at Bryant and Stratton Business School in Buffalo, N.Y. In December of 1995 Terry married Clark Monaghan.

Terry was a communicant of Our Lady of The Scapular in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. She loved football, following her dad’s teams (Coach Taglienti) and the New England Patriots. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, having coffee with friends, taking pictures, and trips to Maine. Although she lived away from family and friends, she was diligent in staying in touch with those she loved.

Special thanks to her good friend Linda Balogh for her caring and support.

She is survived by her husband Clark Monaghan and his grandson Robert of Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada; her father, John Taglienti, Jr. of Lewiston; her brother Ronald and wife Diane of Auburn, their son, Benjamin Morin and wife Stacey of New Hampshire; and her sister Gina Landry and husband Kevin of Auburn. She was predeceased by her mother, Rose Taglienti on Jan. 5, 2021.

Local messages of condolence may be sent to: http://www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A private service will be held by the family in Canada. Interment Fairview Cemetery, Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada.

Donations in memory of Terry (Taglienti) Monaghan may be made to the:

American Cancer Society

PO Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123

