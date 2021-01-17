LEWISTON – Robert Gauvreau, 54, of Turner died on Jan. 14, 2021 at CMMC. He was born on March 25, 1966.

Robert “Bobby” loved music, either recorded or live concerts. He appreciated great food, which he enjoyed with friends. He was a motorcycle enthusiast, riding through the beautiful Maine countryside. Robert worked at Brink’s Security and formerly at Hannaford Supermarket.

He was predeceased by his parents, Jean and Francoise Gauvreau; and is survived by his two sisters, Suzanne Beauchesne and Louise Lapointe; Melissa Whitney, significant other.

Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 25 Tampa St., Lewiston. Condolences may be shared at http://www.funeralalternatives.net

