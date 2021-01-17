Arrests
Lewiston
• Robert Burns, 57, of Lewiston, arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, 9:15 p.m. Saturday, at 265 Park St.
• Keyana Pontoo, 28, of Lewiston, arrested on charges of aggravated domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, 11:43 p.m. Saturday, at 226 Blake St.
• Jarvis Walls, 57, transient, arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and violating conditions of release, 2:13 p.m. Sunday, at 157 Main St.
