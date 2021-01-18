“3 Gems from the Silent Movie Era,” accompanied by Doug Protsik on “old-time piano,” will be presented online by ArtsFarmington. The first film in the series will be Charlie Chaplin’s “The Kid,” available for viewing starting on Friday, Jan. 22, for one week. The other films will be Buster Keaton’s “The Cameraman” available on Friday, Feb. 12, and Harold Lloyd’s “Safety Last” on Friday, March 19.

Doug Protsik is a graduate of UMF and has composed and recorded 12 original silent movie scores for Turner Classic Movie silent film restorations. He has been performing old-time piano for over 40 years and has presented and accompanied silent movies previously in Farmington. He most recently played in Farmington with the State Street Traditional Jazz Band, sponsored by ArtsFarmington. He is the director of the Maine Fiddle Camp.

A link to a film can be purchased through the website for $10/film or $25 for the entire series. After purchasing access to a film, you will receive a link for viewing. Access to the movies is through the ArtsFarmington website, www.artsfarmington.org.

ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington. For questions, consult the ArtsFarmington website or call (207) 778-9437.

