The talented Thursday night adult art class from Wicked Illustrations Studio and Gallery in Lewiston kicks off the first Art and Ale Window of the year at Gritty’s in Auburn. On display are snowy owl acrylic paintings, each with their own personality, from one of the group class projects.

Contributing artists are Tami Burhoe Brann, who is a talented realistic painter, crocheter and maker. Her crocheted baskets are on sale in Wicked Illustrations retail section. Emily Wight, a whimsical painter and sketch artist, who has a line of t-shirts called Emily’s Designs, that benefits Strive U, a non-profit based in Portland. Lisa Flynn, who has a degree in art and interior design, helps her daughter Emily with her t-shirt line and has a great eye for color and composition. Amanda Retus, who has a beautiful loose style of painting full of texture and whose work has been described as evoking emotion. Emilia Laprell, one of the Zoom teenage students, works in realism and loves to play with color. Nora Condit, another teenage student, loves to experiment and work with a palette knife. Linda Griswold joins the class via Zoom from Yarmouth and paints beautiful flowers and other subject matter. Linda Teebo, who joins the class in studio, has been an artist for years working in tole painting and is now working in portraiture. Their fun display of owls will be on display through January and into February.

For info on Art Classes for adults and children or displaying your work in the Gritty’s Window, go to wickedillustrations.com. For more information about Strive U go to pslstrive.org.

