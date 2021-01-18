Local poet Kristen Lindquist will present a 90-minute Haiku Writing Workshop at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, via Zoom hosted by the Camden Public Library will host. This free online program is part of the library’s Jumpstart January series aimed at inspiring people to try something new in 2021. Email [email protected] to request a Zoom link to participate.

Originating in Japan over 500 years ago, the haiku is now the world’s most popular poetic form, written in many languages and shared internationally in journals, books, and online forums. “Anyone can learn to write this deceptively simple poem,” says Lindquist. “It’s just three short, unrhymed lines—but it can take a lifetime to master.” Lindquist suggests that writing haiku is also a great way to develop mindfulness of the world around us. In this introductory workshop participants will learn a brief history of this intriguing form, as well as what makes a haiku poem (spoiler alert: it’s not syllables!), and how to start writing their own.

Lindquist, of Camden, has three published books of poetry. Her poems—including dozens of haiku—have been featured in many literary anthologies and journals. She has taught a number of haiku workshops around the state.

For more information on this and other Camden Public Library programs, visit librarycamden.org.

« Previous

Next »