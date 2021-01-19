NORTHFORD, Conn. – Joan A. Waugh Beisaw, 87, of Northford, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Herbert Beisaw. Joan was born in Farmington on April 26, 1933 and was the daughter of the late Harold and Arlene Thompson Waugh.

Joan had worked as a secretary for the Northford Ice Pavilion. She enjoyed baking, gardening (knowing all the different kinds of flowers), but her greatest joy was spending time with family who she loved unconditionally.

She was the mother of Shelly (John) Lenox, Donnie Beisaw, Brenda Bassett, the late Brent and Ronnie Beisaw; sister of Dana Waugh. Also survived by nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Do to the Covid-19 virus, services will be held at a later date. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home has be entrusted with the arrangements. http://www.northhavenfuneral.com.