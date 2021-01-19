HARTFORD – It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bob Doucette on Jan 15, 2021 at his home in Hartford, with Dianne, Tanya and Russell Noyes at his bedside. Bob was born on August 19, 1940 to parents Emile Jos and Isabelle (Plante) Doucette of Mexico, Maine. He grew up in Mexico graduating from St. Therese Catholic School and Mexico High School. Bob joined the army in October 1963, with basic training at Fort Dix, N.J. and service in Thailand installing diesel generators for the army. He spent the rest of his active service in Hawaii as a diesel mechanic and personal driver. He was discharged from active duty in September 1965 and received an honorable discharge from the Army Reserves in October 1969.After returning home he went to work for Al Lariviere at his service station in South Rumford as a mechanic. He married Marilyn Hatch, settling in Jay and working at Androscoggin Mill in the power plant. He retired from the mill when it went on strike in the 80’s and started Bob’s Outdoor Equipment in Canton. When he sold his business, he worked for the Canton Water District. Bob’s proudest moment was when he and Marilyn adopted their son, Robert (White Bear). Bob’s greatest passion was his love of the outdoors – hunting, fishing, and farming his land in Hartford where he raised Highland Cattle. He was fortunate to attend many moose hunts in Newfoundland, and Ross Lake, as well as deer expeditions with Beverly in Texas. The time spent at his camp in Rockwood was precious for Bob. He belonged to the Dixfield Lions Club and served as the friendly “Lion” mascot in many parades and events. He was also a member of Dixfield Fish and Game and a lifetime member of the National Rifle Association. As time passed by, his love of hunting never subsided and with the assistance of Operation Reboot and Russell Noyes, he was able to continue hunting and fishing until the last days of his life.He is survived by Beverly Doucette; step sons who referred to Bob as Papa, Michael of Auburn, Mark and his wife Angela of Minot, Mathew and his wife Laura of Dixfield; his adopted son Robert and wife Amy; one granddaughter McKenzie; sister Jeanne Hereth of Massachusetts, sister Theresa and husband Joe Matheson of Louisiana, brother Richard and wife Kelly of Canaan; and many aunts and uncles.We want to thank those who gave him great joy, Dianne Irving and David Bowen for daily love; Russell and Tanya Noyes for their hunting trips, and the joy of their children along with deer steak dinners. Thank you to Dr. Jim Smith and Kathleen Harper from Togus VA, Androscoggin Home Care and Hospice, lifelong friends Pete and Ann McCluskey, Don and Donna Daigle, Ed and Stuart Henderson, Canton Variety Staff, Dana and Marsha Whittemore, John Bickford and many close neighbors.Following Bob’s wishes for no service, he will be laid to rest in the spring with a sendoff of boats near Farm Island on Moosehead Lake Donations would be greatly appreciated for Operation Reboot, a non-profit organization of hunting and fishing missions for veterans, which Bob became a part of in the last few years.Operation Reboot 887 Upper St.Turner, ME 04282