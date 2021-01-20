FARMINGTON — Skaters will be pleased to know that the ice-skating rink at Hippach Field should be open for use, that is, as soon as the weather decides to cooperate!

With Covid 19 restrictions in place the program has been offering online programs on their Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/farmingtonrec) and YouTube pages (https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCcvynrNyM_PXPv63EpFhiAA). Interested? Anyone can check out the programs, even if they live outside of Farmington.



Matthew Foster, the program’s director says they have also rolled out another eight-week virtual programming schedule and are now at the end of week two. The programs are similar each week, but some may change from week to week or after a few weeks.

“We are receiving great feedback on the programs so far and have really gained a prominent place in online programming in the State,” he added.

For the week of January 17 to January 23, the third week started off with Sunday’s virtual program called Healthy Habits, followed by Dance with Miss Sue at 9 a.m. and soccer at 4 p.m. Wednesday’s morning class was Science, which called for three plastic cups or glasses, three coffee filters, white vinegar, water, rubbing alcohol and some sharpies.

Thursday, Jan. 21 at 9 a.m., tune in for a program on Sign Language followed by What’s Under Your Skin?, at 4 p.m.

Friday’s 7 a.m. program will be Total Body Circuit and at 4 p.m., an into to outdoor sports will take place and on Saturday, it will be 7 a.m. Yoga

If you think you might have missed something, don’t worry! You can find our video serried neatly organized on our YouTube page. Now with over 200 videos for you and your children. Try out our couch to 5k series, our nature or science experiments, some morning yoga, or how about the 50+ games and sports skill drills you can do at home.

