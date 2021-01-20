FARMINGDALE — Iris Ireland scored a game-high 12 points and Amanda Trepanier also finished in double-digits with 10 to help pace host Hall-Dale in a 46-41 victory over Winthrop on Tuesday night.
KK Willis sank in three 3-pointers to account for all nine of her points for the Bulldogs. Trepanier also drained a pair of 3s.
Sage Fortin led a trio of Ramblers in double-digits with 12 points, including 7-of-12 from the free-throw line. Lydia Rice was 5-for-9 from the line as part of her 11-point effort. Maddie Perkins added 10 points, including a team-high four field goals. Lindsay Letourneau hit a pair of 3s as she pitched in six points for Winthrop, which trailed 12-5 after one quarter before cutting the deficit to 23-19 at halftime.
Girls' Basketball
