We are pleased to announce a new section to our newspaper: the Kids’ Edition. Every week it will offer current events, crafts, recipes, book reviews, a crossword, word of the week, and much more.

We want our young readers to be part of it as well, by sending us their stories, poems and pictures. Have a question? Ask us!

Folks from all over western Maine are working together to contribute to this new section for our young readers. Libraries, Western Maine Play Museum, OTIS and Oxford federal credit unions and Healthy Oxford Hills are some of the wonderful businesses and organizations contributing.

Questions? Want to be part of it? Email to [email protected]