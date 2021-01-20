GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Samuel Jagolinzer of Topsham has been placed on the Gettysburg College dean’s honor list for outstanding academic achievement in the spring 2020 semester. Students with a quality point average of 3.60 or higher on a 4.0 scale for a semester’s work are placed on the list.

Area students with a quality point average in the range of 3.300 to 3.599 for a semester’s work were recently placed on the dean’s commendation list: Alexander Dau of Bowdoinham, Elizabeth Johnson of Greene and Chandler Wyman of Pownal.

RANDOLPH CENTER, Vt. — Vermont Tech has announced that Mitchel Mahanor of the Professional Pilot Technology Program is among the 56 students who graduated in the fall of 2020. Mahanor, of Fryeburg, graduates with a bachelor of science.

ALBION, Mich. — Autumn Simpson of Turner was named to the Albion College dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester. Dean’s list honors are given to students who achieve of grade point average of 3.5 or higher in four graded courses.

Simpson is majoring in English with a minor in anthropology. She is the daughter of Nancy and Jarvis Simpson of Turner and is a graduate of Leavitt Area High School.