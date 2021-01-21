MONMOUTH — Monmouth Academy has selected Hayden Luce, Class of 2021, as its December student of the month.

Luce serves as Monmouth Academy student government president and is a member of the National Honor Society, varsity cross country and track and field teams, outing club, FBLA and MA drama program.

In presenting the award, Nick Pascarella, MA science teacher, said, “Hayden is a caring and kind student leader both within and outside the classroom. This year he has provided wonderful leadership during the pandemic, making sure people are still feeling connected to MA during these weird times.”

Luce is the son of Beth and Dwane Luce.