RUMFORD – Mrs. Aldona DeFilipp, 101, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the Rumford Community Home.

Born in Rumford, Maine, on July 28, 1919, she was a daughter of Charles and Constance (Raulinaitis) Rasytinis. Aldona was a graduate of Mexico High School. She worked for the Maine Employment Security Commission as an interviewer. She was a communicant of the Parish of the Holy Savior St. Athanasius St. John Church, she was a trustee for the Mexico Library and was a member of the Oakdale Country Club. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, knitting, reading, and spending time with her family.

Aldona was married in Rumford, Maine, on Sept. 2, 1950, to Pat A. DeFilipp who died in Rumford on Jan. 1, 2015.

Survivors include her daughter, Connie McKenna and husband Leonard of Rumford and a son Patrick DeFilipp and his wife Patricia of Auburn, grandchildren, Nicholas DeFilipp, his wife, Kristyn, and their sons Charles and Frederick of Melrose, Mass., Anna Dugal, her husband Abe, and their son Everett, of Camden, sisters-in-law, Frances DeFilipp of Mexico and Andrea DeFilipp of Auburn, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents and a sister, Marcella.

We would like to thank our Rumford Community Home family for the many years of loving, compassionate care of Mom.

Private funeral services will be held in the spring. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery in Rumford.

In memory of Mom, donations may be made to the Rumford Community Home Activity Fund

11 John F. Kennedy Lane

Rumford, ME 04276