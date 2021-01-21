BAILEY ISLAND – H. May Burke, (Helen May), 96, of 4 Rocky Shore Road, Bailey Island, Maine, died Jan. 15, 2021, peacefully with her family around her. Born in Lewiston, July 28,1924. She was the daughter of Clarence A. Parker and (Mary) Loretta Reardon Parker.

She is survived by her only child, daughter, Ann V. Burke and her partner Ralph Elkins, grandson, Avery Sean Thomas, great-grandson, Theo Parker Thomas and C.J. Porter, mother of her great-grandson.

Her parents, husband, George A. Burke, twin sister, (Ellen) Ada Labonte and brother-in-law, Arthur J. Labonte, preceded her death.

She married George A. Burke on July 28,1956, in Stonington, Maine, where they built a home and summered there for over 20 years. They also had a home on Bailey Island which is still in the family. For many years in the ’80s she wintered in Cape Canaveral Florida in her sister’s winter home. She lived in her childhood family home at 19 White Street, Lewiston, until she married her husband and then lived at 17 High Street, Lewiston, until his death in 1981.

She graduated Kents Hill High School in 1943.

She was a happy homemaker who enjoyed domestic life. She loved school desks and refinished them as side tables. She also liked playing penny-ante poker and kings in the corner with friends and neighbors (Grace Decker). Her homemade fudge was enjoyed by all who knew her.

She belonged to Prince of Peace Parish and was a member of the Legion of Mary for many years.

She was always proud to tell you she had her driver’s license at 15 and drove until her vision started to fail her at 89.

She had a great love of cats. A house was not a home unless a cat was in residence. She enjoyed the company and companionship.

Graveside service will be held in the spring at Valley Cemetery, Greene, Maine.

Donations and condolences may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made, in lieu of flowers, in her memory to the Iris Network

189 Park Avenue

Portland, Maine 04102