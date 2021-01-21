LEWISTON – Daniel “Dan” Joseph Howaniec passed away on Jan. 12, 2021 at the age of 55 following a short illness and honorable fight. Dan was a devoted and loving father, which shone through even during his final physical moments spent at Massachusetts General Hospital with his daughter and family.

Dan was born on April 1, 1965, in Lewiston, to parents, John and Annette Howaniec. Dan was the youngest of three brothers, all growing up in the baby boom generation in Lewiston, surrounded by neighborhoods of friends and family. This close-knit community encouraged many passions that stayed with Dan throughout his entire life: family, sports, music, and friendship.

Dan was a three sport varsity athlete at Lewiston High School and led the Blue Devils to a State Championship in a game against North Yarmouth Academy. He went on to play hockey for University of Southern Maine where he studied communications and journalism. Dan was a gifted writer and combined it with his passion for sports to write for the Sun Journal. One of his favorite jobs was coaching hockey for Bates College women’s team. Dan also valued his relationship with his parents, and was a selfless caretaker for his father after Annette’s passing.

Dan’s other passions included listening to music, cooking just about anything, quizzing people at trivia, tending to his pear tree and hedges, rooting for Boston sports, and being with friends and family. His favorite pastime of all was building memories with his beloved daughter, Samantha, who remained by his side and in his heart through his final days. “Howie” will be remembered for his kind heart, quick wit, warm smile and belly laugh – among countless other qualities.

Dan was predeceased by his mother, Annette Rousseau and his father, John.

He is survived by his daughter, Samantha Howaniec of Lewiston, his oldest brother, James Howaniec of Lewiston and brother, Thomas and sister-in-law, Barbara, niece and nephew, Anna and Jack Howaniec of Auburn. And of course, Mufasa the cat.

The Howaniec family wants to sincerely thank the kind and dedicated hospital staff at St. Mary’s, CMMC, and Massachusetts General Hospital for their positivity, skill, and care during Dan’s fight.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held Saturday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston. Condolences and a video tribute may be found online at http://www.albert-burpee.com.