LEWISTON – John Irving Hibbard Jr., “Jay”, was called home to be with the Lord on Jan. 2, 2021, after a 40-year battle with kidney disease.

Born Jan. 9, 1975, in Bridgton, Maine, the only child of John I. Hibbard Sr., and Linda Tuttle Hibbard Remillard. Jay attended schools in Maine and Pennsylvania and received his GED in 1993.

Jay worked at various jobs during his lifetime, but his last and clearly his favorite, was working with Great Falls Marketing. The company valued his contribution and was very good to him, and he loved his work family.

Jay was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus in Lewiston, and had achieved his fourth degree knighthood.

Jay was predeceased by his father, John Hibbard Sr., by his stepfather and the dad that raised him, Joseph “Rick” Remillard, by his stepsister, Michelle Sarafin, and his grandparents.

Jay will be deeply missed by his mother, Linda Remillard of Lewiston, his stepsister, Juanna Remillard Batty of Cooter, Missouri, a host of extended family and good friends.

He also leaves a special little girl, Kaylee Pendexter, who he thought of as a daughter.

At Jay’s request there will be no funeral, but there will be a brief graveside service in the spring at the Riverside Annex Cemetery in South Paris, where his remains will be buried next to his dad.