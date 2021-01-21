MEXICO – Linda Zinck, 62, of Mexico died Jan. 12, 2021, at home. She was born Nov. 18, 1958, to Arthur and Susan Zinck.Linda worked at Bass Shoe shop, Four Corners, Boise Cascade, New England Counseling and Livebridge. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and tending her wild pets. Linda worked with the Brownies/Girl Scouts Troop 612, junior and senior high school gymnastics and GRCC.She was predeceased by her parents; brother, David Zinck, maternal and paternal grandparents and uncle, Henry and aunt, Mary Lou.Survivors include her son, Craig Zinck (USAF), daughter, Ashley Provencher, stepdaughter, Hannah Haynes, sisters, Sarah Burgess, Christine Oldham, brother, Roy Arthur Zinck Jr., grandchildren, Emerson, Whitaker, Kolis, Hadley, Caleb, Alex, Lilly, Maddie and beloved dogs and cats, Sadie, Sweet Thing, Marley, Jack and Squeek, many nieces and nephews.Online condolences may be sent to http://www.funeralalternatives.net. In lieu of flowers, donations in Linda’s name may be made to River Valley Animal Advocates20 Turner St.Canton, ME