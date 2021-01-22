ArtsFarmington is happy to announce an online series called “3 Gems from the Silent Movie Era” accompanied by Doug Protsik on “old-time piano.” The first one will be Charlie Chaplin’s The Kid available for viewing starting on January 22 for one week. Access to the movies is through the ArtsFarmington website, www.artsfarmington.org.

A link to a film can be purchased through the website for $10/film or $25 for the entire series. (The other films will be Buster Keaton’s The Cameraman available on February 12 and Harold Lloyd’s Safety Last on March 19.) After purchasing access to a film, you will receive a link for viewing.

Doug Protsik is a graduate of UMF and has composed and recorded 12 original silent movie scores for Turner Classic Movie silent film restorations. He has been performing old-time piano for over 40 years and has presented and accompanied silent movies previously in Farmington. He most recently played in Farmington with the State Street Traditional Jazz Band, sponsored by ArtsFarmington. He is the director of the Maine Fiddle Camp.

ArtsFarmington is an affiliate of the University of Maine at Farmington. For questions consult the ArtsFarmington website or call 778-9437.

« Previous

Next »