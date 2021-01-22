Every February the Cerminara Family prepares and serves a spaghetti dinner to benefit the Rangeley Public Library. Sadly this year, due to Covid-19, we have canceled this community tradition. On the bright side, Patty has offered to prepare her famous sauce, with an added bonus of bison meat donated by Forks in the Air.

You can still enjoy a Cerminara dinner at home with your family. Sauce will be for sale along with a box of pasta and biscotti for only $10.00. Order your dinner no later than February 4th by calling the library at 864-5529. Specify whether you would like sauce fresh or frozen. On Saturday February 13th we will deliver your order directly to your car between the hours of 10 am and 2 pm. Call when you arrive at the library. Exact change or checks will be greatly appreciated.

