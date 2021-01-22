Now that the snow is coming down, it’s more like winter! We tend to make more comfort meals. Sitting by the fire, the aroma filling the house will let you know that you’re gonna get something good! Here, our daily favorites get glorious with a kiss of char, and that my friend is truly comfort! You know you can’t rush delicious, like brine, or marinating overnight and slow cooking is what makes your meat tender, juicy and full flavor and loveliness! The best of both worlds….winter’s meaning of warmth is comfort foods, like our grilled cheese from the last article, It packed a punch of hominess! Because adding vegetables that are pureed, this veggie-packed recipe is twice as nice to be served tonight or as garden fresh flavor the rest of winter, Just plain delicious and more nutritious, and people can’t really tell how veggie-packed it is even those who don’t enjoy vegetables.

The Recipes:

The Roasted Vegetable Sauce: Prep 35-40 minutes Bake: 50 minutes Makes 2 Quarts

2 med. zucchini or yellow squash, chopped

3 med. carrots, chopped

2 med. onions, chopped

1 med. sweet red pepper, chopped

1 med. green pepper, chopped

3 tbsp. olive oil

5 garlic cloves, minced

3 tsp. Italian seasoning

1 tsp. Kosher salt

½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes (optional)

2 cans (28 oz. each) crushed in puree, divided 1/2 c. red wine

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400*. Place first 6 ingredients in a roasted pan; toss with the oil, garlic and seasonings. Roast until tender, 50-60 minutes. Let cool slightly.

2. Transfer half the vegetables to a food processor; add 1 can of tomatoes. Process until smooth; remove to a 6 qt. stockpot. Repeat with remaining vegetables,

3. Add wine to the sauce; bring to a boil. Simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes, stirring, to allow flavors to blend.

Great for freezing to use later, freeze precooked sauce in freezer containers. To use partially thaw in fridge overnight. Heat through in a sauce pan, stirring occasionally

This cozy mashed-up recipe features two of my favorite comfort-food classics in one super duper totally delicious dish.

Shepard’s Pie Twice-Baked Potatoes

Prep: 1 ¾ hours – Bake at 375* 25 minutes- makes 6 potatoes

Ingredients:

6 large russet potatoes

2 tbsp. Olive oil

1 lb. ground beef

1 med. onion, chopped

1 med. sweet red pepper, chopped

4 garlic cloves, minced

1 pkg. (16 oz.) frozen mixed vegetables

3 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp. tomato paste

1 tbsp. steak seasoning

¼ tsp. salt 1/8 tsp. ground pepper

dash of cayenne pepper 2 tsp. paprika, divided

1/2 cup butter, cubed

¾ cup. heavy whipping cream

¼ cup sour cream

½ cup shredded Monterrey Jack cheese

¼ cup Parmesan cheese

1 tsp. minced chives of parsley

Topping:

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 tbsp. Minced chives 1 tsp. Paprika

Directions:

1. Scrub each potatoes and pierce and rub with oil. Bake until tender, about one hour.

2. In a large skillet, cook the ground beef, onion, peppers and garlic over medium heat until

beef is no longer pink; drain.

3. Add the vegetables, Worcestershire sauce, tomato sauce, seasoning, S&P, cayenne

and paprika. Cook and stir until vegetables are tender.

3. When potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut a thin slice off the top of each

and set aside. Scoop out pulp, leaving a thin shells.

4. In a large bowl, mash the pulp with butter. Add whipping cream, sour cream,

cheeses and choices. Mash until all is combined.

5. Spoon 1 cup of meat mix into the potato shell; top with ½ cup of potato mixture.

Sprinkle with remaining paprika.

6. Place on a baking sheet. Bake at 375* for 20-25 minutes. Sprinkle with mixed

cheese and bake an additional 5-6 minutes melting the cheese. Garnish with chopped chives.

This also freezes well for future use, wrap each potato with aluminum foil and freeze.

To use partially thaw in fridge. Bake as directed above, adding time until heated through.

We’re bringing back comfort food, to warm our insides and put smiles on our faces.

Happy fooding, Happy comforting!. Keep sending your thoughts, ideas and love; also send your recipes to be featured. I’m always looking to find a new ingredient to look into and it’s history to be featured.

[email protected] and the last words belong to~ Ellie Kriegeer~Comfort food is the food that makes us feel good-satisfied, calm, cared for and carefree. It’s food that fills us up emotionally and physically…Finding comfort in food is a basic human experience.

