Consolidated Communications will present their high speed Internet Proposal on February 4, 2021 at 5:00pm. Consolidated Communications is one of the top ten fiber optic providers in the U.S. and currently provides the Rangeley area with landline phone service and limited internet access. Consolidated’s proposal would allow every residence in Sandy River Plantation, Rangeley Plantation, Dallas Plantation and the Town of Rangeley access to internet service with symmetrical speeds up to 1000Mbps(1 Gig of upload and download).

The Broadband Proposal will be presented via Zoom and each Plantation and Town in the Rangeley area has designated representatives to participate. This Zoom presentation is open to public viewing as well. If you are not available to Zoom in on February 4, 2021 at 5:00pm and dependable high speed internet is important to you, please let your Assessors or Selectmen know what your interests are. The Zoom ID will be available at townofrangeley.com under Calendar.

In addition to the Broadband Proposal meeting notice, the Rangeley Selectmen acted on the following items at their brief 17 minute meeting on January 19, 2021.

Approval was given to spend up to $15,000.00 from the Sanitary Sewer Reserve account to replace the VFD. The VFD is the snowmaking motor control that allows the treated wastewater at the Chick Hill Sewer Treatment Facility to be transformed into snow for winter time application on the spray fields. The present VFD is not working reliably and is somewhat outdated. The new VFD will have the capacity to operate four more snowmaking guns which will be needed as the amount of wastewater that needs to be processed increases.

The Selectmen authorized the Town Manager to enter into an agreement with Maine Land Consultants to survey the 2.5 acres of Transfer Station land that will be transferred to the Rangeley Firemen’s Association. The land transfer to the Firemen’s Association was approved by voters at the 2019 Annual Town Meeting. The Firemen’s Association and the Town agreed to split the $2,000.00 Maine Land Consultants survey cost evenly. The land will be used to erect a structure to store Rangeley’s early firefighting equipment and a picnic area for the Fire Department’s related social events.

Revision Energy notified the Town of Rangeley that the solar project located at 35 East Ridge Road, Skowhegan, Maine is mechanically complete and capable of providing electric energy. The project received permission to operate with a Commercial Operation Date of 12-30-2020. The Town of Rangeley entered into a Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Revision Energy on May 29, 2020 to purchase 85% of the Town’s electricity needs from this Skowhegan facility. The Town Manager will meet with Revision Energy to determine the best way to budget for this year’s solar electric bills.

The next Board of Selectmen’s meeting will be February 1, 2021. The agenda for this meeting will be posted at the Town Office, Post Office and the Town’s website townofrangeley.com.

