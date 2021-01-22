AUBURN – Dorothy E. Bilodeau, daughter of Emily and Paul Ouelette, passed away after a long illness on Dec. 26, 2020. She was born on March 20, 1931, in Auburn, Maine, and was predeceased by her parents, two brothers, James Ouelette and Alfred Turgeon, and a sister, Virginia Bouchard.

Dot is survived by two sisters, Rosalie Feeney of Medford, Oregon, and Jeanette Gagne of Waldo, Maine, and many nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews who remember her for her compassion, love, patience, understanding, and vivacious spirit.

After attending local schools, Dot’s family moved to Saint Louis, Missouri, where Dorothy graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1949. After graduation, the family moved back to the twin cities where Dorothy was employed at Knapp Shoe for 21 years. In 1963, she married her soulmate, Donald M. Bilodeau. The couple lived in wedded bliss for 58 years. Dorothy took night courses and graduated from the University of Maine with distinction and a B.S. degree in 1971. She was employed by the Auburn school system as an English teacher for 21 years. While teaching, she earned her master’s degree plus 30 extra credits.

She will be remembered as a dedicated teacher who often volunteered to chaperone school dances, field trips, and many school activities. Her newspaper, The Grapevine, was enjoyed by her students, fellow faculty, and parents. She enjoyed teaching, and left a deep and lasting mark on all her students.

Dot, an avid reader, spent her leisurely time reading many novels, sailing on their sailboat, the Golden Dream, and visited many places in Maine, including Monhegan Island, as far down east as Frenchman ‘s Bay, and any place in between. She also visited Hawaii and the Tahitian Islands and enjoyed attending musical stage productions throughout the United States.

Her motto in life: Carpe Diem!

Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and staff of the following organizations: Jeffrey L. Brown, M.D., Central Maine Medical Center Radiation Department, Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center Cancer Infusion Center, Androscoggin Home Care, and Hospice.

A Christian service and internment will be held at the Bilodeau’s family plot at St. Peter’s Catholic cemetery in Lewiston in the spring of 2021. A celebration of life will be held at Old Orchard Beach during the family reunion in mid-August.