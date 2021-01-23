OXFORD – Luka Johnson passed away Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, four hours after his birth, with his parents by his side.

He was born Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, the son of Travis and Susanna (Cooper) Johnson.

He is survived by his parents; his sister, Allorah Johnson; paternal grandparent, Cindy Ray; maternal grandparents, Kimberly Wood and husband Joseph and Kevin Cooper and wife Lisa; paternal great-grandparents, Christine and Donald Ray; maternal great-grandparents, Joan and Phil Crawford; aunts and uncles.

A graveside service will be held during the spring.

Arrangements are with Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main Street, South Paris.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com.