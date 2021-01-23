MONMOUTH – Abigail Heidi Ada “Abby” Webb, 25, passed away unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021.

Abby was born June 29, 1995, in Lewiston, Maine. Daughter of Kelly J. (Sanborn) Webb and her fiancé TJ Quinn of Monmouth and Scott R. Webb Sr. and his wife Barbara Webb of Monmouth. She was a resident of Monmouth for most of her life until recently moving to Augusta. She is a graduate of Monmouth Academy class of 2013. She went on to further her education at St. Joseph’s College where she studied nursing. She later transferred to CMCC where she took many courses.

Abby worked at Garden Island Dry cleaning in Winthrop. She previously worked as a CNA receiving her certification at CATC (Cony High School) in Augusta. Abby then got her CRMA license and was employed as a CNA for several years.

Abby was an amazing caregiver and took great pride in taking care of people. She was sassy and sweet, had a great sense of humor and a huge heart. She was bold and fierce in all aspects of her life, and most of all she was a fierce friend to many. If Abby liked you, she instantly loved you with her whole heart and you always knew where you stood with her. Abby would go out of her way for family and friends that needed anything. She loved cats, buffalo chicken, listening to music, (# 1 fan of Eminem) and shoes!

In addition to her parents, Abby is survived by her brothers, Scott Webb Jr. and his wife Nicole of Monmouth, Dary Stroup of LA, Josh Stroup and his wife Amelia of Roseburg, OR; Joey Quinn of Norway, and sister Taylor Stroup of Scarborough; Her grandmother’s Jessie (Chudy) Sanborn of Monmouth and Darlene (Brown) Webb of Winthrop; many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Abby was predeceased by her grandfathers Gerry F. Sanborn and Robert B. Webb.

Interment will be in the Spring.

Arrangements are in the care of the Roberts Funeral Home, 62 Bowdoin St. Winthrop, where condolences may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the website at http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Abby’s memory may be made to the Gerry F. Sanborn Technical Scholarship Fund. Please make the check out to Monmouth Academy Trustees

(Sanborn scholarship in the memo)

and send in c/o Steve Palleschi

208 Blackstrap Road

Falmouth, ME 04105