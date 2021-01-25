NEW SHARON — State police checking on the well-being of a New Sharon resident Monday morning found the bodies of two adults inside a home on Hovey Road, according to Katy England, social media coordinator for Maine State Police. PoliceSafety.

State police troopers and a Franklin County sheriff’s deputy went to the home around 9:40 a.m. and discovered the bodies of a man and one woman, England said in a new release early Monday evening.

Crime scene technicians and analysts from the Maine State Police Evidence Response Team spent most of the day and at the residence. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit South are investigating the circumstances of their deaths, she said.

Post-mortem examinations of the bodies are expected to be conducted Tuesday by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, according to the release.

